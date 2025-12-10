Karachi to form 'special teams' for polio drop refusals in upcoming campaign

Karachi: A meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, Hassan Naqvi, has decided to form special teams to address parents and children who refuse polio drop administration during the upcoming anti-polio campaign, which starts on December 15, ARY News reported.

The Commissioner Karachi presided over a meeting of all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) on Wednesday regarding the upcoming one-week anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was briefed that a staggering 2.1 million (or 21 lakh) children will be administered polio drops during the campaign.

It was also noted that approximately 2.6 lakh workers polio workers will perform their duties throughout the drive.

Commissioner Hassan Naqvi emphasized that children missed in past campaigns will be prioritized for vaccination during this drive.

He added that Deputy Commissioners will supervise the campaign and provide all possible coordination during the polio eradication effort.

Furthermore, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) will ensure strong contact with area in-charges, the Commissioner stated.

The campaign will kick off on December 15 and conclude on December 21.

The meeting’s key decision was to form special teams specifically for parents and children who refuse the administration of polio drops during the campaign. Moreover, Town and Union Council Chairpersons and officials from different departments will be made part of these special teams.