Karachi to get 30 new buses

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the transport department on Saturday to add more buses to the city’s public transport system.

The chief minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the transport department.

During the meeting, the Sindh chief minister directed the transport department to start a new bus route from Numaish to Radio Pakistan and instructed the Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab to hand over the CNG buses to the provincial transport department.

The old CNG buses, which were previously purchased by the KMC, will be repaired and then handed over to the department.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered to covert old buses into AC buses and ply them on different Karachi routes.

The meeting was attended by the transport minister, secretary transport, and other officials.

“This move is expected to improve the public transport system in Karachi and provide relief to the citizens,” said Murad.

