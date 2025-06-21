Karachi to have 100 EV charging stations: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the provincial government will install 100 electric vehicle (EV) charging systems in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Sindh Assembly’s budget session, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the provincial government is also working on legislation for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The minister also spoke on the local governments’ empowerment in Sindh, saying that the province currently hosts the most ‘autonomous’ local councils.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that federal government is allocating funds meant for Sindh including Karachi in various other regions.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan launched Pakistan’s National Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025–30.

Addressing a press conference along with Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum and Chief Executive Officer Engineering Development Board (EDB) Engr. Khuda Bukhsh, Haroon said new EV policy is aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of promoting clean, sustainable, and affordable transportation while encouraging local industry and protecting the environment.

He stressed that the transport sector is a major contributor to carbon emissions in Pakistan, and reform in this area is imperative.

“EV policy supported Pakistan’s commitments under the Paris Agreement and reinforces efforts to curb fossil fuel dependence and urban air pollution”, he remarked.