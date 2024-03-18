New routes for electric bus after Eid, says Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday announced the launching of two more electric bus routes in Karachi after Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Pakistan People’s Party government is focusing on resolving the transport issues of the province.

He said two more routes of electric buses will be launched after Eid in Karachi to facilitate the commuters. The Sindh minister also announced the launching of new bus services in the province after Eid.

Memon said a prepaid card service will be launched for commuters from April 18 for People’s Bus Service, which will be used for Green and Orange Line bus services.

Revealing plan for procurement of 500 buses for the next fiscal year, Memon said People’s Bus Service will be liked in every city of the province like Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana.

Earlier in January, the then-caretaker Sindh CM Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar announced that the government has added another 80 buses to the People’s Bus Service fleet, which include 30 hybrid and 50 electric vehicles.

With the addition of 80 new buses, the city’s fleet now comprises 300 buses, including 18 Pink Buses, said a statement issued from the Sindh CM House.