Karachi to receive another spell of winter rain next week: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast second spell of winter rain in Karachi in the first week of January 2022, ARY News reported.

Karachi is expected to receive a second spell of rain during the winter season from January 5, 2022, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said.

He said that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi on January 5 and 6.

A strong westerly weather system is likely to enter the country via Balochistan on December 31, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

He further informed that cold winds are likely to persist in the port city till January 3. “The minimum temperature in the city is likely to remain in the range of 10-12°C.”

The light rainfall was reported in different parts of the metropolis on December 7. Rain also lashed other cities of Sindh province including Hyderabad, NawabShah, Larkana and Sukkur.

Karachi sees coldest morning in over a decade

Karachi on Monday morning broke a 13-year record and experienced the coldest day with the maximum temperature dropping to 19°C.

According to Met Office, a maximum temperature of 19°C was recorded in Karachi in day time due to rainfall, breaking a 13-year record.

The last time Karachi experienced the coldest day was in 2008 when the temperature dropped to 19.6 °C.

