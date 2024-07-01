Karachi to receive first monsoon rain from THIS date

KARACHI: After several days of extreme heat in Karachi, the Met Office has forecast restoration of the sea breeze in the port city from today (Monday).

According to PMD, sea winds are blowing at a speed of 18 km per hour in the city and the humidity in the air is 70 per cent.

Southwesterly sea breeze that used to keep the weather bearable in the city has restored, the Met Office said. “With revival of sea winds temperatures likely to drop in the city and citizens will find some respite from scorching heat”.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted the first monsoon spell to hit Karachi from July 5.

On Sunday, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 47 degrees Celsius in Sibi and Nokundi. It is still hot in most of the plains today. Rain has also been predicted in Tharparkar and Umarkot of Sindh.

The ‘feel like’ temperature in other cities and districts of Sindh such as Larkana 48 Celsius, Dadue 47 Celsius, Sakhar 45 C and Nawabshah 42 Celsius.

The weather turned pleasant after heavy rain with strong winds in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

Heavy rain was also reported in Muridke, Daska, Haveli Lakha, Abbottabad, and surrounding areas. Additionally, there was heavy rain in Mirpur Azad Kashmir, Dadyal, Chakswari, Islamgarh, and surrounding areas.