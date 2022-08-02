Karachi to receive light showers today: PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light showers in Karachi on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

According to PMD, there will be a chance of moderate, mild and some drizzle in Karachi in today’s afternoon and night as clouds are still present around the port city.

Weather forecasters say that the weather in Karachi will be partly cloudy today and there is a possibility of light rain and drizzle during the day and night.

The current temperature of Karachi is 28.6 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature has been recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

Read more: Karachi to witness another spell of rain from August 06: Met Office

The humidity ratio in Karachi is 83%, wind speed is 10 nautical miles from the southwest direction, the maximum temperature is likely to go from 29 to 31 degrees Celsius.

In earlier forecast, the PMD had said Karachi is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall from August 06 as the fourth monsoon spell will enter the eastern part of the Sindh province from August 05. The Met Office said that a spell of heavy rain is expected in eastern Sindh from August 5 to 8 while Karachi will witness heavy showers from August 06 to 08.

