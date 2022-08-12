Karachi to witness rain, gusty winds in next two hours: Met Office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast that Karachi will witness a spell of heavy rain along with gusty winds today, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Met Office, a monsoon system is moving towards Karachi from east and west-eastern side and the city will witness a rain spell with gusty winds in next two hours.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released data for Thursday’s rainfall in different parts of Karachi, with Quaidabad area receiving the heaviest rainfall.

According to the statistics issued by the PMD, Quaidabad area received 39.5mm of rainfall since Thursday night while Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Saddar areas of the port city recorded 28.0 and 22.0mm of rain, respectively.

On the other hand, Jinnah Terminal and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Faisal Base 20.4mm and 23.0mm of rain, respectively, while Old City Area received 16.9mm.

According to the Met Office, PAF Base Masroor recorded 1.0mm, University Road 9.2mm, North Karachi 0.6mm, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase II 14.2mm, and Saadi Town 2.1mm of rain.

Meanwhile, Sarjani Town recorded 1.8mm, Kemari 2.5mm, and Korangi 1.0mm of rain.

It is pertinent to mention here that several parts of Karachi faced power outages as heavy monsoon rain lashed the metropolitan on Thursday night.

