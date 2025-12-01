Karachi toddler manhole fall: Search operation halted amid public protest

A three-year-old boy, Ibrahim, who fell into an open manhole near Nipa Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, remained untraceable even after the entire night of rescue efforts, ARY News reported on Monday.

As the search operation yielded no success, residents of the area became enraged and started chanting slogans against the government. Due to the growing unrest, rescue personnel were forced to halt the operation temporarily.

The situation escalated when angry protesters pelted stones at media personnel and vehicles, preventing coverage of the incident.

Several journalists were assaulted, and a DSNG van was damaged. Protesters later blocked the roads once again by burning tyres, bringing traffic to a standstill. A large number of citizens, along with the toddler’s distraught family, remained present at the site.

According to rescue officials, the family had visited a nearby store for shopping. As they stepped out, the child ran towards the road and slipped into an open manhole located close to the store. The manhole did not have a cover, which led to the tragic incident.

Sadia Javed, the spokesperson for the Sindh government, said that an inquiry has been initiated to determine why the manhole was left uncovered. She assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for negligence in the toddler fall incident.

The Deputy Mayor of Karachi also took notice of the incident, directing all rescue agencies to remain on high alert and intensify efforts to locate the child as soon as possible. “Anyone found negligent will face strict action,” he added.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating that he stands with the grieving family.