Karachi trader paying Rs220m tax booked in mobile snatching case

KARACHI: In an unusual development, a Karachi trader who is paying Rs220m yearly tax has been booked by Sindh police in a mobile snatching case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The issue came to light when a trader named Riaz Shahzad, living in Karachi’s Defence moved SHC against the registration of mobile snatching case against him.

At the outset of the hearing, SHC judge, Justice Iqbal Kalhoro was shocked over the case and asked the IO how much money he took for booking the trader?

The IO replied by reciting Kalma-e-Shahadat that he has not taken any money and the case had been registered on merit. Don’t try to impress the court with Kalma-e-Shahadat, the judge remarked and added during his career he has seen many policemen, who lied even after reciting Kalma.

The SHC asked how come a trader has been booked under AT charges in a dacoity case. Justice Kalhoro remarked are you people not answerable to the Almighty Allah?

The court while ordering to remove the IO, asked the IG Sindh focal person to submit a report in the court within an hour.

During the hearing, the counsel of the Karachi trader said, his client is being continuously booked in cases over business tussle.

The SHC while directing the police, not to harass Riaz Shahzad’s family and employees, directed the police to appoint new IO to investigate the case and submit a report by 9 June.

