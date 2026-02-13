Extortionists resurface in Karachi despite police claims

KARACHI: Despite Sindh police assurances, extortionists have once again become active in Karachi’s business area, Saddar area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a trader from the Saddar Electronic Market, Irfan Zahoor, has reportedly received extortion calls from foreign numbers in the name of a gang war group. Following the threats, a case has been registered at Preedy police station.

According to the complainant, on 1 February he received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number. The caller introduced himself as a gang war operative and demanded extortion money amounting to one million rupees.

When the trader disconnected the call, the suspect repeatedly contacted him from different numbers. After the calls went unanswered, the suspect sent voice notes and written messages on WhatsApp, threatening him with serious consequences if he did not respond.

Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects on the complaint of Irfan Zahoor and have launched an investigation into the matter.

On February 2, Sindh Rangers and the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in a joint operation arrested three members of extortion ring near the Kashti Masjid in Garden.

The law enforcement personnel arrested three accused in injured condition after an exchange of fire.

A rangers’ spokesman has said that the accused opened fire over the law enforcement personnel, which in the retaliatory fire injured three accused and arrested them.

The accused identified as Syed Basit Hussain alias Shahrukh, Abdul Samad and Mohammad Taha alias Maya.