Overseas Pakistani questions corruption, traffic fines in complaint to IG

KARACHI: A Pakistani-origin Canadian citizen has sent a complaint to Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, expressing frustration over traffic corruption in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In his message, the overseas citizen criticised the authorities for not curbing bribery before imposing heavy traffic fines and even suggested that the DIGs and SPs of traffic police should be fined first.

He also raised concerns about malfunctioning traffic signals and urged the imposition of fines on the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

In response, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon provided a detailed and respectful reply, dismissing what he called false news regarding the recent increase in traffic fines.

He clarified that the introduction of a new digital challan system would phase out the old manual system entirely.

According to him, all traffic violations in Karachi will now be monitored and fined through a camera-based surveillance system, eliminating any room for manual manipulation or on-spot bribery.

IG Memon emphasised that several facilitation centers are being set up across Karachi to assist citizens in resolving their traffic-related concerns.

He assured the public that these centers will be staffed with the best-trained personnel, and citizens will also have the option to report complaints digitally.

He noted that the same level of transparency and service has already been implemented in the driving license branches across the province, especially in Karachi, where a corruption-free environment now prevails.

The IG also clarified that the traffic rules now cover 59 types of violations. For 51 of these, motorcyclists can be fined Rs 5,000 and car drivers Rs 10,000.

There are proposals to increase penalties for more serious violations to enhance road safety.

For example, driving on the wrong side of the road in Karachi may result in a fine of Rs 25,000 for motorcyclists and Rs 100,000 for car drivers.

In the case of government vehicles, the penalty could go as high as Rs. 200,000. Similarly, reckless driving could cost motorcyclists Rs 10,000 and car drivers Rs 15,000.

Driving without a license may now carry a penalty of Rs. 50,000 for motorcycles and Rs 100,000 for cars, while heavy vehicles being operated without a valid license may attract a fine of Rs 250,000.

By addressing these issues in detail, IG Ghulam Nabi Memon reassured the Pakistani-Canadian citizen and the wider public that the traffic reforms in Karachi are aimed at ensuring safety, eliminating corruption, and making law enforcement more transparent and efficient.

The overseas Pakistani expressed his appreciation following the IG’s comprehensive and courteous response.