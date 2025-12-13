Karachi traffic constable allegedly thrashed by officer

KARACHI: A traffic police constable was allegedly assaulted and humiliated by his superior officer at the Mehmoodabad Traffic Section, triggering outrage among passersby who intervened in the incident.

According to the constable, the officer subjected him to physical violence, including kicks and punches, grabbed him by the throat, and tore his uniform collar.

The constable reportedly broke down in tears after the alleged assault, prompting people on the road to stop and intervene.

The victim further alleged that the officer verbally abused and insulted him, using derogatory language.

The heartbroken constable complained to the citizens present at the scene, stating that he is posted at the Mehmoodabad Traffic Section and routinely performs the duties of four constables.

He also alleged that the officer told him that if he did not comply with instructions, he could leave the job.

When citizens attempted to speak to the station officer (SO) regarding the matter, the officer allegedly became angry and misbehaved with them as well.

Earlier, a four-year-old child was run over by a water tanker in the Farid Colony area of Orangi Town on Wednesday, marking the third such heavy traffic accident of the day, ARY News reported.

The Child was died on the spot while the police apprised that the accident occurred in the limits of Police Station Momin Abad in Faqeer Colony area.

The police stated that the child identified as Sufiyan.

On the other hand, the tanker driver ran away from the scene while the police have taken custody of the tanker.