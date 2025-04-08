IG Sindh orders crackdown on expired vehicles, reckless motorcyclists

KARACHI: The Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has ordered a major crackdown on expired vehicles and motorcyclists across Karachi following an alarming rise in road accident fatalities, ARY News reported.

IG Memon confirmed that strict measures have been initiated, with traffic police instructed to take immediate action. He added that multiple decisions were made during recent meetings with the Chief Minister and Interior Minister of Sindh.

“We have brought private dumper, tanker, and bus associations on board and informed them that a speed limit of 30 km/h has been fixed for heavy vehicles in Karachi. All associations have been directed to adopt a tracker system, and daily fines will be issued for over-speeding based on tracker reports,” IG Memon stated.

He further announced that from today, a large-scale crackdown would be launched against expired vehicles, which are a major cause of accidents.

These vehicles will be impounded and transferred to a designated compound. A similar strict action will be taken against motorcyclists violating safety regulations in Karachi.

“Most accidents involve motorcyclists. They must take responsibility by wearing helmets, installing headlights, tail lights, and rear-view mirrors, and ensuring their motorcycles are well-maintained,” the IG added.

However, he also emphasised the need for balanced enforcement. “We cannot enforce the law in a one-sided manner. If we target only one segment, we will not achieve the desired results.”

Earlier, it was reported that the road accident death toll reached 171 in 2025 in the port city of Karachi.

The rescue officials stated that along with 171 deaths, over 2,200 people sustained injuries in these road accidents.

These accidents highlight the growing concerns over road safety in Karachi, as heavy traffic and reckless driving continue to claim lives.

Authorities are urged to take stricter measures to prevent such incidents and ensure safer roads for commuters.