Karachi Traffic Menace: Another Fatal Accident Claims Two Lives Near Al-Asif Square

KARACHI: Fatalities caused by heavy traffic have become a grim norm in Karachi due to the negligence of traffic officials. In the latest incident, a speeding dumper claimed the lives of two citizens in the Sohrab Goth area, ARY News reported.

The speeding dumper collided with a motorcycle, killing two people on the spot, according to rescue officials.

The accident occurred near the bus stand at Al-Asif Square.

While the dumper driver attempted to flee the scene, alert citizens managed to apprehend him.

The local police were immediately summoned to the site to take custody of the driver and initiate legal proceedings.

Heavy vehicle collisions continue to pose a serious risk on Karachi’s roads, particularly during peak traffic hours and night-time travel, according to data from rescue officials.

In January 2026 alone, at least 82 people lost their lives across the city in traffic accidents, including 21 deaths caused by heavy vehicle collisions, while 910 others were injured in various road incidents over the past month.

Trailer collisions claimed 10 lives, and water tanker accidents caused five fatalities. Men were the most affected, accounting for 60 deaths across different road accidents. Women (nine deaths), children (12 deaths), and one girl were also among the victims.

Injuries were widespread, with 725 men, 128 women, 43 children, and 14 girls reported injured in separate incidents. Many of the injured required immediate medical attention at public and private hospitals.

Other notable traffic fatalities included one death each from dumper and Mazda collisions, and four deaths in bus-related accidents.