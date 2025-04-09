Karachi traffic, parking plan for PSL 10 matches issued

KARACHI: The traffic police have issued a comprehensive plan for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 matches in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per the plan issued here, Sir Sulaiman Shah Road will be open to traffic from both sides, whereas fans can park their vehicles at three designated locations: National Coaching Centre, China Ground, and National Stadium. VIP pass holders can park their vehicles inside the National Stadium.

Specific routes have been designated for fans arriving from different areas. Fans coming from Karsaz can take Habib Ibrahim RA Road, Stadium Flyover, to the parking grounds. Those arriving from Millennium can take Stadium Road to parking areas, while fans from New Town can take Stadium Road to both parking spots.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, restrictions have been imposed on heavy and commercial traffic in certain areas, including Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad to Hassan Square, Peoples Secretariat to University Road, and Karsaz to Stadium. Citizens are advised not to park their vehicles on main roads or service roads.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the broadcast details for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, set to commence on April 11.

The six-team tournament will be broadcast live on A Sports, and PTV Sports in Pakistan, as per a statement by the Pakistan Cricket.

“The Urdu and English feed will be divided between A Sports and PTV Sports. On the days A Sports broadcasts the matches in English, PTV Sports will broadcast them in Urdu, and vice versa,” it said.

Fans in Pakistan will be able to live-stream the PSL 10 games on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco and Begin.

It is worth noting here that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin on April 11 with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on April 12 at their home ground, the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, where they will face off against Multan Sultans.