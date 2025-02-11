Karachi traffic plan for Champions Trophy, Tri-nation series issued

KARACHI: The Karachi traffic police have issued a comprehensive traffic plan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and ongoing Tri-Nation series, ARY News reported.

As per details, the matches are scheduled to take place at the National Stadium from February 12-14, 19-21, and March 1, where Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain open for traffic on match days. Spectators arriving from Karsaz will be directed to park their vehicles at the National Coaching Center and China Ground.

Those coming from Millenium will also park their vehicles at the National Coaching Center and China Ground. Heavy traffic will be diverted from Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad number 10 to Hassan Square.

Additionally, heavy traffic from Peoples Chowrangi will be diverted to University Road. Certain roads, including Karsaz to Stadium, Millennium to Tanio Town, and Stadium Signal to Hassan Square, will be closed to heavy traffic.

Spectators are advised to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas to avoid any inconvenience.

Also read: Kane Williamson breaks silence on Babar Azam’s ‘Fab Five’ status

The National Stadium Karachi is scheduled to be inaugurated today as it has been fully upgraded to host the Champions Trophy 2025.

The inaugural match of the Champions Trophy 2025 between the host Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at National Stadium Karachi on February 19.

A colorful event will mark the stadium’s reopening, featuring performances by renowned singers, a spectacular fireworks display, and a light show. Entry for the public will be free of charge.

According to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the stadium’s renovation began on September 28 and was completed by January 31.

The entire pavilion was rebuilt, new seating was installed in all enclosures, and modern LED lights, advanced score screens, and grills have been added to the stadium ahead of Champions Trophy 2025.