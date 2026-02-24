Karachi traffic police rolls out special Ramadan plan to ease pre-iftar congestion

KARACHI: Traffic police in Karachi have finalized a special traffic management plan for Ramadan to ensure smooth traffic flow and facilitate commuters across the city during peak hours before iftar, ARY News reported.

According to the DIG Traffic, water tankers will be banned in Karachi from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm before iftar to ease congestion on major roads of Karachi.

The traffic police said strict action will be taken across Karachi against footpath encroachments, illegal parking, pushcarts, and rickshaws that disrupt traffic flow. Authorities emphasized that maintaining smooth traffic movement in the city and helping citizens reach home on time for iftar remain the top priorities.

Under the plan, special traffic personnel will be deployed on major roads, intersections, and key junctions across the city to manage the rush hours during Ramadan.

Officials further stated that SSPs will remain present in the field across Karachi, while DSPs will monitor operations from the control room to ensure effective traffic management.

The traffic police also announced a zero-tolerance policy against vehicles and motorcycles without number plates in Karachi. Meanwhile, rickshaws will be banned from entering busy markets in the port city during Ramadan, and 26 routes for Qingqi rickshaws will remain restricted.

Authorities added that motorcycles found involved in double or triple parking in Karachi will have their wheels chained, which will only be removed after the issuance of an e-challan.

To strengthen enforcement, officers in the Traffic Police will be equipped with modern tablets, enabling them to issue digital e-challans to ensure transparent and effective traffic control throughout Ramadan in the city.