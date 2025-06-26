1st Muharram rally: Karachi Traffic diversions announced

KARACHI: In expectation of the 1st Muharram rally, Karachi’s traffic police have issued a detailed Karachi traffic plan to control traffic flow and diversions during the religious rally scheduled for tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The rally, led by a religious group, will continue from Lasbela Chowk to Regal Chowk. Karachi traffic police have temporarily closed or redirected several main routes to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.

Karachi traffic police spokesperson mentioned that:

Traffic from Lasbela Chowk will be diverted toward Nishtar Road and Teen Hatti.

Vehicles approaching from University Road will not be allowed to proceed toward People’s Chowrangi.

Traffic from Jail Chowrangi Flyover will be redirected to Kashmir Road.

Vehicles from Society Signal will also be routed toward Kashmir Road.

No traffic will be allowed from Fresco Chowk to Regal Chowk; instead, it will be diverted to M.A. Jinnah Road.

Similarly, traffic from the Tibet Centre toward Regal Chowk will be restricted and rerouted via M.A. Jinnah Road.

The Karachi traffic plan aims to minimise disturbance while obliging the religious significance of the 1st Muharram rally.

Officials have urged commuters to plan alternate routes and cooperate with traffic personnel on duty.

In related developments, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has confirmed that Youm-e-Ashura will fall on July 6, 2025. Security measures across Pakistan are being intensified, with federal and provincial coordination to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram1.

The Karachi traffic plan will remain in effect throughout the day, and updates will be provided via official channels if needed.

