Karachi: Traffic plan issued for Youm-e-Ali

KARACHI: The Karachi traffic police have released the plan of the main procession of Youm-e-Ali (AS), which will be observed on 21st of Ramadan (Monday), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

On Ramadan 21, the main procession in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (AS) will leave Nishtar Park and pass through its traditional routes, culminating at the Hussaniyan Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

According to a spokesperson for Karachi Traffic Police, the central majlis will take place at Nishtar Park to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali.

The procession will reach Empress Market in Saddar from Nishtar Park while passing through Numaish, MA Jinnah Road and Sea Breeze. The procession, passing through Regal, and Saddar, will once again reach MA Jinnah Road at the Tibet Centre.

During the procession, the routes on which it will travel will be closed for normal traffic. Traffic police personnel will be available to guide on alternative routes.

As soon as the procession leaves Nishtar Park, all traffic coming from the city will be diverted from the Soldier Bazaar (Bahadur Yar Jung Road), Coast Guards, Anklesaria Chowk to Nishtar Road.

All motorists coming from Nazimabad towards MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Lasbela Chowk, then towards Nishtar Road and from there towards Garden so that they can reach their destination.

The traffic coming towards MA Jinnah Road from Liaquatabad will be diverted from Teen Hati Chowk to Jail Road and then on to Martin Road. All these vehicles will be allowed to go to the Jail Chowrangi Flyover and pass through Jail Road via Jamshed Road, Dadabhai Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, and from then Sharea Quaideen to Sharea Faisal.

Similarly, all traffic going from Stadium Road towards MA Jinnah Road will be allowed to come from New MA Jinnah Road. However, these vehicles will be able to go through Dadabhai Noorji Road, Kashmir Road and Society Light Signal via Sharea Quaideen to Sharea Faisal.

Motorists who want to go from Gulberg towards MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, before going from the Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, Shershah to Mauripur.

All types of traffic, small or large, coming from Gurumandir Chowk will not be allowed to approach the procession route. All this traffic will be diverted to Bahadur Yar Jung Road. The traffic going from Sharea Quaideen to Naumaish Chowrangi should go beyond Society Office Chowrangi.