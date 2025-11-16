New smart system to detect fake number plates in Karachi, says DIG Traffic

KARACHI: DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has explained how the new traffic surveillance system will help authorities detect vehicles using fake or tampered number plates in Karachi.

Speaking on the ARY Podcast, DIG Pir Muhammad Shah was asked how the system would identify cases where, for example, a Vigo is running on a Mehran’s number plate.

In response, he said the latest system will immediately flag such violations. He gave an example stating that when officials stopped a vehicle with black-tinted windows and checked its details, the Excise Department had no matching record.

The reason, he said, was that the number plate installed on the Vigo did not belong to that vehicle but to an FX, and it was caught on the spot.

The DIG traffic added that such violations are now detected within seconds. Under the Safe City project, smart surveillance vehicles will be deployed at major intersections.

The system will continuously monitor vehicles, and any suspicious activity will be reported through real-time camera alerts, allowing police to intercept the vehicle.

According to DIG Pir Muhammad Shah, once fully operational, the system will play a vital role in reducing street crimes. Karachi requires approximately 24,000 surveillance cameras, and he expressed confidence that once the project demonstrates success, public support and government investment will increase.

He further stated that earlier, authorities relied on manual camera systems that were not IP-based. With the introduction of modern technology, stolen and snatched vehicles will also be traceable and recoverable, making Karachi’s roads safer.