Karachi traffic police issue strict orders for factories, industries on motorbike safety

KARACHI: In a bid to enforce traffic regulations across the city, the Karachi Traffic Police have launched a special campaign focused on motorcycles and workplace compliance, ARY News reported.

According to officials, DIG Traffic Peer Muhammad Shah has issued final directives to mills, factories, industries, and other organizations, instructing them to ensure that all employees strictly follow traffic safety rules.

The advisory highlights several mandatory requirements: every motorcycle must meet prescribed safety and traffic standards, be fitted with a legal and correct number plate, and riders must wear a helmet while carrying a valid driving license.

Furthermore, vehicles must have properly functioning headlights, tail lights, and indicators, along with chain covers and side mirrors. The DIG directed that these rules be enforced without exception, stressing that organizations must ensure compliance among their workers.

Peer Muhammad Shah also instructed SOs and DSPs to personally conduct field visits to monitor the implementation of the safety measures and report back on enforcement progress.

Earlier, at least 546 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the first seven months of this year.

Rescue data further revealed that 8,136 citizens sustained injuries in various traffic accidents during the same period. Heavy vehicles were involved in accidents that claimed the lives of 165 people.

The fatalities include 425 men, 51 women, 51 boys, and 19 girls.

Among heavy vehicles, trailers caused the highest number of fatalities, killing 62 people. Water tankers were responsible for 37 deaths, dumpers for 32, and buses for 20 fatalities, according to the statistics.

Authorities have urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety measures to curb the rising number of deadly accidents in the city.

At least seven dumpers were set ablaze by enraged residents following the deaths of a brother and sister in a high-speed, heavy traffic accident on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi.

A speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle on Rashid Minhas Road in the Federal B Area, killing a 22-year-old woman, Mahnoor, and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza, while leaving their father critically injured.