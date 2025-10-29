Karachi traffic police launches 'Tracks Citizen' app for instant e-challan alerts

KARACHI: With the issuance of e-challans for traffic violations in Karachi, the Karachi Traffic Police has introduced a mobile app called “Tracks Citizen,” ARY News reported.

Through the app, citizens can access all the information related to their vehicles and traffic violations.

The app can be downloaded for Android and iPhone mobiles on their respective platforms.

All registered vehicles under a person’s ID card will appear on the app automatically once you log in.

Among its other features, the app includes a function for sending immediate information regarding the violation of traffic rules.

The details will be received in two parts: one as a warning and the other for e-tickets (e-challans).

Earlier today, the newly launched E-challan system for traffic violations in Karachi issued fines totaling over Rs12.5 million and nearly 2,662 tickets within just six hours of its launch.

According to the latest data released by the Karachi Traffic Police, a total of 2,662 e-challans were generated during the system’s initial hours of operation.

The breakdown of violations includes 419 cases of overspeeding, 3 lane violations, 4 stop-line violations, 1,535 for not wearing seatbelts, 166 for red-signal violations, 507 for riding without helmets, 7 for tinted windows, 5 for illegal parking, 5 for no-parking violations, 3 for wrong-way driving, and 32 for using a mobile phone while driving.

DIG Traffic Syed Pir Muhammad Shah hailed the new E-challan system as a major step toward strengthening traffic law enforcement and improving road safety across Karachi.

He said that technical upgrades are being continuously implemented to enhance the system’s accuracy and efficiency. “This initiative marks a significant milestone in promoting responsible driving and effective traffic monitoring in the city,” he stated.

The DIG also urged citizens to cooperate with traffic authorities and strictly adhere to traffic laws, emphasizing that public compliance is essential for smoother traffic flow and the prevention of road accidents in the metropolis.