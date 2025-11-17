Karachi traffic police mandates trackers in 606 dumpers to curb accidents

KARACHI: Following scores of accidents involving dumpers, trackers have been installed in 606 dumpers on the orders of the Deputy Inspector General of Traffic (DIG Traffic).

The All Dumper Truck Owners Association (ADTOA) Karachi Sindh handed over the control of the trackers to the Information Technology (IT) branch at the DIG Traffic’s office.

The dumpers included in the list are allowed to operate within the limits of Karachi during the nighttime.

However, during the daytime, the dumpers are only permitted to run in Korangi, New Karachi Industrial Area, and the SITE area.

Additionally, the dumpers are also allowed to operate at Bin Qasim Port and Karachi Port.

The traffic police have set a maximum speed limit of 40 Km per hour for the dumpers within the limits of Karachi.

The tracker system will decrease the number of accidents and will also improve the flow of traffic.

Earlier, following a recent accident near the National Highway at Razzaqabad Police Training Center, where a speeding dumper ran over a rickshaw and a hiece van.

Karachi traffic police have announced strict new rules for heavy vehicles operating in the city.

According to the traffic police, from now on only dumpers and water tankers fitted with trackers will be allowed to operate on city roads.

An audio released by Karachi Traffic police stated that before any dumper or tanker is allowed to move, authorities will verify that it has an active tracker.

Only after confirmation will the vehicle be permitted to operate.

Notifications of any unauthorized movement will be immediately sent to the SSP, DSP, and SHO.

The DIG Traffic has issued strict instructions to all police officers, emphasizing that only vehicles whose trackers can be accessed by traffic police will be allowed on the roads.

“All heavy vehicles must strictly follow designated operating times,” the DIG Traffic stated.

He further warned, “Dumpers and tankers whose trackers are inaccessible to traffic authorities will face strict action.”

The dumper driver responsible for the accident was fined Rs 100,000 for overspeeding, the highest fine imposed so far.

A case has also been registered against the arrested driver, police officials said.

An e-challan of Rs 100,000 was issued to the dumper’s owner, Sher Zada, for Non-Installation of Tracker Device, according to traffic police authorities.

The driver’s license has also been suspended for three months, police officials added.

The case has been registered at Shah Latif Town Police Station against both the dumper driver and its owner, police said.

These measures aim to improve road safety and ensure proper monitoring of heavy vehicles across Karachi to avoid further accidents caused by them.