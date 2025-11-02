Karachi traffic police seek transfers after e-Challan system ends roadside fines: DIG Shah

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has revealed that traffic police personnel have started requesting transfers following the introduction of the modern e-challan system in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The DIG Traffic explained that since the commencement of e-challans and the withdrawal of on-site challan powers from traffic police personnel, “The personnel who avoid work during their duty are seeking transfers from the traffic police to the district police.”

Talking to ARY News, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah said, “Those who are unwilling to work are interested in transfers,” adding, “We are also not interested in stopping them from taking transfers.”

The DIG Traffic further stated that 800 traffic police officers, who previously issued manual challans, have now been assigned to regulation duties.

Pir Muhammad Shah explained that traffic police officers were previously prone to sudden attacks (referring to confrontations) while issuing challans, and citizens were tired of them, adding that the officers were not trained for this role.

He expressed his determination that only those officers who work with honesty would remain in the traffic force.

He said they wanted to create an institution that citizens love. Detailing initiatives for the traffic police, he informed that pick and drop services, lunch and dinner provisions, and a monetary reward for their duties are also under consideration.

He added that youth are being recruited into the traffic force to inject new blood and bring about change.

He concluded that with the installation of cameras under the e-challan system, traffic police personnel will also be monitored.