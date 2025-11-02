Karachi traffic update: Here’s how roads will be diverted during Maritime Expo

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police have announced a detailed traffic management plan ahead of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference 2025, which will be held from November 3 to 6 at the Expo Center Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson, the plan aims to ensure smooth movement during the high-profile Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference 2025 event while minimizing inconvenience to the public. The Karachi Traffic Police have imposed temporary restrictions on heavy and commercial vehicles around key routes leading to the Expo Center and the National Stadium.

Under the new arrangements, heavy and commercial traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Faisal (Nursery side) will not be allowed to proceed towards the Stadium. Similarly, traffic will not be permitted to move from Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road towards Sir Shah Suleman Road, the Karachi Traffic Police said.

Motorists traveling from Karsaz and Drigh Road can use Rashid Minhas Road via Millennium Mall or NIPA. Vehicles arriving from the airport will be diverted to Rashid Minhas Road and Millennium Mall by taking a right turn from Drigh Road.

However, heavy and commercial traffic from Rashid Minhas Road and Millennium Mall will not be allowed to approach the Stadium or Dalmia. Instead, such vehicles will be redirected toward Shahrah-e-Faisal, NIPA, Gulshan Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, or Safoora Goth, depending on their route.

The Karachi Traffic Police also stated that no heavy or commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel from NIPA towards Hasan Square or to enter the Stadium or University Road from inner areas. Those vehicles will be diverted to Shaheed-e-Millat Road through Baloch Pull.

Additionally, Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain closed for heavy and commercial traffic between Liaquatabad No.10 and Hasan Square, though light vehicles can use alternate routes through Shahrah-e-Pakistan via Karimabad towards Sohrab Goth.

The Karachi Traffic Police further clarified that Hasan Square Flyover will remain open for small vehicles traveling to and from National Stadium.

Authorities have urged citizens to follow traffic instructions, use alternative routes, and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth movement throughout the event.