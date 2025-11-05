Karachi faces massive traffic jams after Numaish Chowrangi closure

KARACHI: Karachi traffic faced severe disruption on Tuesday as Numaish Chowrangi was closed due to a religious procession, causing long queues of vehicles and gridlocks across several key routes of the city, ARY News reported.

According to traffic police, Karachi traffic remained jammed at Peoples Chowrangi, Capri Cinema intersection, and along Corridor-3, where vehicles were moving at a snail’s pace. Heavy congestion was also reported on Kashmir Road, Guru Mandir Chowrangi, and Allah Wali Chowrangi.

Major arteries including M.A. Jinnah Road and various sections of Shahrah-e-Faisal witnessed severe traffic jams, while Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Khudadad Colony, and Tariq Road also experienced slow-moving traffic.

The Karachi traffic police said efforts were underway to keep the flow smooth and minimize congestion. “We are trying to keep traffic moving despite road closures near Numaish Chowrangi,” an official stated.

To manage diversions, traffic from Capri Cinema on M.A. Jinnah Road was rerouted toward Saddar Dawakhana, while vehicles from Nawa-i-Waqt were being diverted to Peoples Chowrangi, police said. Additionally, traffic from Awami Gate was directed toward Corridor-3 Society Signal, and from Soldier Bazaar No. 3 Signal to Guru Mandir Chowrangi.

The Karachi traffic situation remained challenging throughout the day, with several commuters stuck for long durations. Authorities have urged citizens to use alternative routes and follow updates from the Karachi traffic police for smoother travel.

Karachi Traffic Update for Maritime Expo:

Earlier, the Karachi Traffic Police announced a detailed traffic management plan ahead of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference 2025, which will be held from November 3 to 6 at the Expo Center Karachi.

According to a spokesperson, the plan aims to ensure smooth movement during the high-profile Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference 2025 event while minimizing inconvenience to the public. The Karachi Traffic Police have imposed temporary restrictions on heavy and commercial vehicles around key routes leading to the Expo Center and the National Stadium.

Under the new arrangements, heavy and commercial traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Faisal (Nursery side) will not be allowed to proceed towards the Stadium. Similarly, traffic will not be permitted to move from Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road towards Sir Shah Suleman Road, the Karachi Traffic Police said.

Motorists traveling from Karsaz and Drigh Road can use Rashid Minhas Road via Millennium Mall or NIPA. Vehicles arriving from the airport will be diverted to Rashid Minhas Road and Millennium Mall by taking a right turn from Drigh Road.

However, heavy and commercial traffic from Rashid Minhas Road and Millennium Mall will not be allowed to approach the Stadium or Dalmia. Instead, such vehicles will be redirected toward Shahrah-e-Faisal, NIPA, Gulshan Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, or Safoora Goth, depending on their route.

The Karachi Traffic Police also stated that no heavy or commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel from NIPA towards Hasan Square or to enter the Stadium or University Road from inner areas. Those vehicles will be diverted to Shaheed-e-Millat Road through Baloch Pull.

Additionally, Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain closed for heavy and commercial traffic between Liaquatabad No.10 and Hasan Square, though light vehicles can use alternate routes through Shahrah-e-Pakistan via Karimabad towards Sohrab Goth.

The Karachi Traffic Police further clarified that Hasan Square Flyover will remain open for small vehicles traveling to and from N