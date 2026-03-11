Security concerns force closure of key roads in Karachi

KARACHI: Several key roads in Karachi were closed again on Wednesday due to security concerns, causing traffic diversions across major routes in the city, ARY News reported.

According to traffic authorities, both tracks of MT Khan Road have been closed for traffic, while both sides of Mai Kolachi Road have also been shut, disrupting the movement of vehicles along one of Karachi’s busiest coastal corridors.

Officials said traffic is being diverted toward Khajoor Chowk to ease congestion. Vehicles coming from Mai Kolachi Road are being given a U-turn and sent back due to the road closures.

Meanwhile, traffic arriving from Jinnah Bridge in Karachi is being redirected toward I.I. Chundrigar Road as part of the temporary traffic management plan.

Authorities have also issued travel advisories for commuters in Karachi heading toward Clifton or PIDC from Jinnah Bridge. Citizens have been advised to use I.I. Chundrigar Road, then proceed via Shaheen Complex and PIDC Road to reach their destinations.

For residents traveling from Boat Basin toward Jinnah Bridge, officials recommended using the Boat Basin–Teen Talwar route as an alternative.

Traffic police have urged commuters in Karachi to follow the advised routes and cooperate with authorities to avoid congestion while the security-related restrictions remain in place.