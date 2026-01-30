Trailer crushes motorcycle-riding family to death in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another tragic incident involving heavy traffic in Karachi, a speeding trailer crushed a motorcycle-riding family to death, ARY News reported.

The incident took place near Keamari Gate No. 17, killing a husband, wife and their two-year-old child, rescue officials said.

According to authorities, the incident occurred when a speeding 10-wheeler truck struck the motorcycle.

The trailer driver fled the scene with the vehicle immediately after the crash.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for legal formalities, while the damaged motorcycle was moved to a nearby police post. Police and traffic officials have launched a search for the absconding driver.

Earlier on January 11, as many as four people, including a groom, were killed and one person injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Jamrud town of Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred when the groom was returning with his friends from a salon after wedding preparations. The collision instantly turned wedding celebrations into mourning.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured person to a nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Nauman, Mansoor, Sohail, and Zarab. Upon receiving news of the groom’s death, scenes of grief were witnessed at the wedding house.