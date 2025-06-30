Monsoon rains disrupt train operations

KARACHI: Heavy monsoon rainfall in Karachi has badly disturbed railway operations in the city, creating extensive Karachi train delays in departures and stranding passengers across the city, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Railways has confirmed that many key trains are behind schedule due to soggy tracks and severe weather conditions.

According to railway officials, the Bahauddin Zakariya Express is delayed by one hour and fifteen minutes and is now scheduled to depart at 7:30 PM.

The Fareed Express faces a delay of four and a half hours, with a revised departure time of midnight. Similarly, the Shah Hussain Express will leave at 10:00 PM, one hour later than planned.

The Sukkur Express is expected to depart at 1:00 AM, delayed by two and a half hours, while the Khyber Mail will leave at 11:45 PM, running one and a half hours late.

These Karachi train delays come as the city is dealing with its fourth consecutive day of monsoon rainfall.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast continued light rain and drizzle, with humidity levels exceeding 80% and temperatures hovering around 32°C.

The ongoing monsoon rain disruption has not only impacted rail services but also led to tragic incidents across the city, including fatalities from electrocution and roof collapses.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to check updated schedules via helplines or local stations before traveling.

The Karachi train delays are expected to persist as weather conditions remain unstable, with a second monsoon spell predicted to begin in early July.

Surjani Town received maximum rain of 78mm and Saddar minimum 5mm in the first spell of monsoon rainfall in Karachi from June 26 to June 30.

The Met Office released statistics of the rainfall in parts of Karachi after the first monsoon rain spell began from the Thursday night.

According to the figures Surjani Town received maximum rain 78mm rain in the city.