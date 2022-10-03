Karachi train operation suspended once again

Pakistan Railways has suspended the Karachi train operation once again due to dilapidated railway tracks in different localities, ARY News reported on Monday.

The railway officials issued a notification regarding the closure of the Karachi train operation from October 4 to 20 besides directing to stop the booking process.

According to the reports, the drivers and security guards of different passenger trains, Khyber Mail and Rehman Baba Express, expressed dissatisfaction over the railway tracks. They declared the railway track unsuitable for the complete restoration of the train operation.

The train operation was suspended for 16 days, whereas, three trains scheduled for October 5 are likely to be cancelled. The Pakistan Railways officials started refunding the bookings to the passengers.

However, the bookings of Khyber Mail, Rehman Baba Express, Karakoram, Karachi and Pak Business Express are continued. It was learnt that railway tracks are submerged in different localities at Padidan Section.

The railway department issued the 17th notification regarding the closure of the train operation. Pakistan Railways suffered more than Rs22 billion worth of financial loss due to the suspension of train operations for one month and seven days.

The train operation was partially restored from Padidan to Buchheri at a controlled speed from 10 to 20 kilometres per hour. The flood management centre in Sukkur Division is monitoring the situation of flood water on the affected railway trains on a daily basis.

The railway department took the decision to extend the train operation’s closure on up and down tracks due to the submerged railway tracks. Moreover, the train operation between Lahore and Karachi to Quetta was also suspended as yet.

