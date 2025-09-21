Karachi: Three bodies of transgenders found near Memon Goth

KARACHI: Three dead bodies of transgenders found near Memon Goth and a team of crime scene unit investigating the crime on the spot, police said on Sunday.

“Nothing found from the bodies to identify the deceased,” SHO Memon Goth police station Javed Abro has said.

“The bullet wounds found at head, chest and hands of the victims,” police said.

“We are inquiring into all angles of the killing incident,” SHO said.

SHO said that the crime scene has been a desolated place and two spent bullets of 9mm found from the spot.

“It seems the victims were standing by roadside for lift when someone opened fire them and fled from the scene,” official said.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the killing of three transgender in Memon Goth, a spokesman said.

The CM has directed the I.G. Sindh to ensure quick arrest of the perpetrators of the killing incident.

“Transgenders are an oppressed segment of the society, the state would not tolerate murder of innocent citizens,” CM stated.