Karachi transport goes digital

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated the Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) for People’s Bus Service in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Under the system, the bus fare will be collected through smart card instead of cash payments.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Murad Ali Shah said that transport system in the province have been moved towards digitalization, adding that Sindh government’s top priority was providing maximum facilities for the people with the help of modern technology.

Murad Ali Shah, who graced the occasion as chief guest was informed in a briefing that the Sindh intra-district bus service was opened in 2021.

Initially the buses will run on two routes, the Route-1 and Route-9. The first route will be from Model Colony Malir to Tower and the Route-9 will be from Gulshan Hadeed to Tower, the CM was briefed.

Other routes of the bus service will be decided within 90 days.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said the Red Line BRT project was stalled during the caretaker government’s tenure. The government was working on Orange Line and Yellow Line as well, he said.