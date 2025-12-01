Karachi police accused of slapping trash picker who retrieved Ibrahim's body from manhole

KARACHI: A trash picker who recovered the body of three-year-old Ibrahim, who tragically fell into a manhole near NIPA Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, has alleged that he was slapped by police officers at the scene.

Speaking to ARY News, the boy said he found the child’s body and handed it over to Ibrahim’s uncle. When police questioned him about his identity and role, he explained that he had retrieved the body, after which the officers reportedly slapped him.

Local councillor Kabir confirmed that the boy placed Ibrahim’s body in a Suzuki vehicle before it was handed over to the family. He noted that while the Water Board’s rescue teams had been conducting operations since Sunday night, they were unaware of the exact location of the manhole.

Ibrahim’s body was recovered 15 hours after the incident. The child had fallen into the open manhole on Sunday night, around 11 pm, while accompanying his family to a departmental store in Karachi. Rescue personnel immediately launched a search operation but were initially unable to locate him, leading to a temporary suspension of official efforts.

Local residents stepped in to assist, bringing in heavy machinery and continuing excavation work at the site.

The funeral prayer for Ibrahim was held in Shah Faisal Colony, Sector 5, and was attended by prominent figures, including Munim Zafar, Karachi head of Jamaat-e-Islami, and Member of the Provincial Assembly Shariq Jamal.

Authorities have urged caution around uncovered manholes across Karachi, highlighting the need for urgent measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future. They have yet to comment on the trash picker’s allegations of police assault.