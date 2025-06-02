Karachi tremors caused by seismicity along Landhi Fault: Met Official

KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider on Monday said that repeated earthquake tremors in Karachi being caused by the seismic activity along the Landhi Fault Region.

Commenting on the jolts in the city since Sunday evening, Met official said that the mild tremors didn’t inflict any damage till now.

Karachiites felt multiple earthquake tremors since yesterday particularly in areas such as Landhi, Malir, Quaidabad, and Gadap.

Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider said that these tremors are part of the ongoing seismic activity along the city’s active fault lines.

These tremors are being caused by the seismicity along the Landhi Fault Region, which is one of the two active fault lines in the Karachi region. Another fault line lies near Thana Bola Khan.

“Historically, no major earthquake has occurred on the Landhi Fault Line,” chief meteorologist said.

He also noted that the Kirthar mountain range, which lies near a major tectonic boundary, occasionally experiences moderate seismic events.

“The fault line may take a few days to stabilize, so people may continue to feel light tremors in coming days,” he cautioned.

According to the Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Karachi including Landhi, Malir, Quaidabad, and Port Qasim at 11.03 in the morning on Monday.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 3.2 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicentre of the quake was Quaidabad.

Although no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged, the tremors caused momentary panic among residents in the affected areas.

This was the fourth time in 24 hours that parts of Karachi experienced earthquake tremors.

Earlier, the Seismological Center confirmed that the earthquake measured 3.2 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 12 kilometers. The epicenter was reported near Gadap Town, Karachi.

A local resident stated that the tremors lasted for about 6 to 7 seconds, creating a sense of fear and panic among the public.