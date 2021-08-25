Karachi truck blast: Sindh announces head money for terrorists

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday announced a bounty on the head of terrorists involved in the Baldia Town truck explosion that killed 13 people including women and children, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Home Department has announced Rs0.5 million on the head or arrest of terrorists involved in the Karachi truck blast.

The government announcement said that the prize will be given to the people who will provide important information leading to the arrest of these criminals.

Meanwhile, the investigators have obtained more CCTV footage of the incident in which three alleged terrorists were seen moving behind the mini truck that exploded.

Police have also extended the scope of the investigation.

At least 13 people, women and children among them, had been killed and as many suffered injuries after a blast happened inside a “mini truck” in Karachi’s Baldia Town on August 14.

Police said a blast occurred inside a Shehzore truck in Moach Goth within the jurisdiction of Madina Colony police station. A family comprising 20 to 25 persons were travelling from Faqeera Goth to Sherpao Colony in Landhi when the blast took place.

The family hails from Swat and was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony.

A bomb disposal squad visited the blast site and compiled an initial probe report saying the explosion had been caused by an RGD-1 grenade weighing 65 grams.