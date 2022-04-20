Karachi: Two abducted sisters recovered, three kidnappers held

KARACHI: Police recovered two sisters who were abducted from Karachi’s Liaquatabad neighbourhood in an intelligence-based raid on Wednesday.

The police said three alleged kidnappers were also taken into custody during the raid.

A police official said the suspects were caught in the act of trafficking both abductees.

A 14-year-old girl went missing in Karachi’s Alfalah Town four days ago. The local police said there had been no clue to her whereabouts since she stepped out of her house to dispose of garbage.

The family of the girl claimed that she was abducted by unknown men.

A police official said an investigation into the incident has been launched with footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area being examined to trace the whereabouts of the girl.

