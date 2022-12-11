Karachi: Two dacoits injured by citizens’ firing

KARACHI: Two dacoits were wounded by the firing allegedly resorted to by citizens on the famous food street of Karachi, Burns Road, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Citizens took on two alleged criminals on Burns Road Karachi after they found them snatching assets from the locals. The locals reportedly surrounded the dacoits and opened fire on them.

The wounded men were handed over to the police. Police told the media that the alleged criminals were injured by the citizens’ firing. They added that an investigation is underway to ascertain the facts.

On Thursday, an alleged dacoit was gunned down by a Karachi citizen in Orangi Town. The incident took place in Orangi Town Number 4 area when dacoits on a motorcycle tried to loot citizens sitting outside their home.

Police said that a passerby was also injured by the firing resorted to by the dacoits while trying to flee from the scene. Police said that a citizen gunned down one of the street criminals by using his licenced weapon. A street criminal was killed on the spot while his two accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

