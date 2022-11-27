Karachi: Two dacoits succumb to wounds after being tortured by locals

KARACHI: Two ‘dacoits’ succumbed to injuries after being caught and tortured by citizens in Karachi’s Surjani area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, two dacoits opened fire at the father and son upon resisting a robbery. As a result, man died on the spot, while his son and a passerby sustained bullet wounds.

The dacoits were fleeing the area when they were caught red-handed by the citizens. The angry mob subjected dacoits to brutal torture and as a result, both of them died on the spot, the police said.

Earlier on September 17, policemen and citizens had managed to catch two dacoits after a police shootout in Karachi’s Nagin Chowrangi area.

The CCTV footage had shown the dacoits trying to flee from the site after a police patrol team surrounded them at the crime scene.

