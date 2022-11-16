Karachi: Two die as speeding car overturns near Karsaz

KARACHI: Two persons lost their lives as a speeding car turned turtle in Karachi, confirmed rescue sources on Wednesday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Shahra-e-Faisal near Karsaz where car overturned due to over-speeding, killing two people on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Rescue sources informed that the deceased were identified as Basim and Furqan Haider.

On November 7, five people, including three women and one child, were killed when a car skidded off the road and fell into a ditch near Karachi’s Super Highway.

The accident took place in a private housing society at Karachi’s Super Highway, wherein five people, including three women and a child, were critically injured.

Upon receiving the information, rescue officials and police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital.

However, all the people succumbed to injuries. In a statement, the police said people travelling in the car were residents of Malir Halt.

