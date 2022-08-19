Karachi: Two more bodies retrieved from Malir River

KARACHI: Two more bodies have been recovered from Karachi’s Malir River after a vehicle with seven family members drowned a few days ago, while the search for more people is on, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the rescue operation was resumed early in the morning to search for the six members of the family who were swept away along with the driver, in the flood on National Highway Link Road in Karachi on Wednesday.

The sea rescue teams of a charitable trust are searching for missing persons at 2 locations.

The number of dead bodies recovered from Malir river has increased to 4 while the search for more persons was still going on.

Read more: KARACHI RAINS: RESCUE TEAMS RECOVER MISSING VEHICLE FROM MALIR RIVER

Earlier, seven people of a family have been swept away in Karachi’s Malir River as heavy rains continued to batter the metropolis.

The accident occurred around the Malir river, where the family’s car was swept away in the river by a flash flood due to the rain. The rescue teams found the vehicle, while the search for the missing seven people was underway.

Comments