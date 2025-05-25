Karachi undergoes hot weather spell with 39 to 40 C temperatures

KARACHI: Maximum temperature in city is likely to remain between 39 to 40 Celsius on Sunday, as temperatures expected to soar in the region from today.

Due to high humidity, which is currently 72 percent, the heat is expected to feel like 45 Celsius in coastal areas in the city, higher than the actual temperature.

The weather in Karachi is expected to remain hot and humid over the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Winds are blowing from the southwest direction at a speed of 16 kilometres per hour.

The Met Office has issued caution for wind/hailstorm and heavy rainfall in upper areas of the country on Monday evening or night.

Weather in most areas of the country will remain hot and dry while in Baluchistan’s northern and southeastern areas, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region and northeastern Punjab weather will remain partly cloudy with likely wind/dust storm and rainfall.

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm also expected in some areas.