Karachi University announces online classes after petrol price hike

KARACHI: The University of Karachi on Saturday announced a shift to online learning following a sharp increase in petrol prices in Pakistan, prompted by the prevailing regional situation.

Registrar KU, Prof. Dr. Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, issued a notification stating that all morning classes from Monday, 09 March 2026, until the end of Ramadan al-Mubarak, will be conducted exclusively online.

The decision was approved by Vice Chancellor KU, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

According to the notification, the move aims to ensure convenience for students during the third Ashra (the last 10 days, from the 21st to the 29th or 30th) of the holy month of Ramadan al-Mubarak, especially considering potential transportation challenges caused by the recent hike in petroleum prices.

The government of Pakistan has announced a significant increase in petrol prices, citing rising global oil costs linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

At a press conference in Islamabad, federal ministers announced an increase of Rs. 55 per litre in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Under the new rates, petrol will cost Rs. 321.17 per litre, while diesel will rise from Rs. 275.70 to Rs. 335.86 per litre.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, stated that the decision was necessary due to surging international oil prices following a widening regional conflict. He added that the situation intensified after an attack on Iran, with Turkey and Azerbaijan also becoming involved, pushing global petroleum prices higher over the past 48 hours.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, who also attended the briefing, described the price hike as a difficult but necessary decision, emphasizing that the government is working to ensure the country’s energy needs are met during this challenging period.