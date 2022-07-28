Karachi University finally gets permanent vice-chancellor

KARACHI: The Sindh government Thursday finally appointed Dr Khalid Iraqi as permanent vice-chancellor of the faculty after the top post remained vacant for more than three years, ARY News reported.

A notification to this effect was issued by Sindh Universities and Boards Department.

In a notification, the board said the province’s chief minister, Murad Ali Shah, has appointed Dr Khalid Iraqi to the top office — who also served as the acting VC.

Iraqi has been appointed for a four-year term under the Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act-2018, who was earlier removed on the orders of the Sindh High Court when he was serving as the acting vice chancellor.

KU VICE CHANCELLOR REMOVED AS SHC ORDERS FRESH APPOINTMENT

The court had annulled all decisions taken by the acting Karachi University vice-chancellor after 26 January 2022.

