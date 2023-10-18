Karachi University: Major decisions for BS, Masters admissions, fees announced

KARACHI: The Karachi University’s (KU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi has taken major decisions for admissions policy and fees’ structure for BS and Masters programmes, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The fees for BS and Masters programmes were hiked by 30% by the KU administration for the new academic year 2024, however, it will be taken into effect only for the said programmes.

The decisions were taken in the varsity’s academic council session chaired by VC Dr Iraqi. The KU academic council also approved the new admission policy.

It has been decided to approve new admissions to the students in accordance with the prevailing undergraduate policy.

The academic council decided not to adopt the new undergraduate policy the Higher Education Commission (HEC) introduced.

Additionally, the KU administration ended the mandatory admission tests for the BS 3rd Year. The new admissions will start from October 30.

In August, Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi (KU), had constituted a committee for establishment of medical college in the varsity.

The committee – constituted for establishment of medical college – comprises of Convener Professor Dr Faiyaz H. M. Vaid, Dean of Faculty of Medicine Professor Dr Fareeda Islam, Professor Dr Iqbal Azhar, Professor Dr Basit Ansari, Dr Akmal Waheed, Professor Dr Farhat Hussain Jaffery from Karachi Medical and Dental College.

The committee would submit the legal formalities and requirements necessary for the establishment of the KU Medical College to the VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi.