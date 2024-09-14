Karachi: University Road closed for traffic, here’s why

KARACHI: One of the key route of Karachi has been partially closed for traffic and the police have arranged an alternate route for commuters, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The main university road, from Safari Park to Baitul Mukarram Masjid, has been temporary closed for traffic, with heavy traffic being redirected from Samama Chowk to Johar Chowrangi.

According to the traffic police, smaller vehicles are being routed through the service road, adding that the closure has increased traffic pressure on surrounding areas due to a ongoing procession in the city.

In preparation for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, the traffic police are expected to introduce a traffic plan to manage the traffic flow within the city.

Officers and personnel are likely to be deployed on key roads, while the citizens can contact the traffic police helpline at 1915 for further assistance.