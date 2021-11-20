Karachi water board employees fired at, chased away during operation

KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) personnel were allegedly attacked Saturday during their onslaught against illegal water connections stealing water from the lines in the Manghopir area of the port city, ARY News reported.

The unknown assailants opened fire on the personnel during the action against unauthorized water connection, said the office as it lodged a complaint with the police.

They opened fire at us and threatened us, said officials to the police. A police case has been booked on the complaint of a water board senior official.

Video: Oil tanker catches fire in Karachi’s Saddar

Separately today, at least five people sustained burn wounds when an oil tanker caught fire at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Saddar area.

According to firemen, the fire incident occurred at the fuel station near the Saddar parking plaza. On getting information, a fire tender arrived at the scene and put out the blaze.

The manager of the petrol pump said the driver of the oil tanker and four employees of the fuel station got wounded as a result of the fire. He said the tanker contained 24,000 litres of petrol while the station’s tank 30,000 litres.