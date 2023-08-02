Karachi water consumers owe 41 bln to water corporation: report

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation has disclosed that the citizens have to pay 41 billion rupees arrears to the municipal body, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The water corporation while releasing figures of arrears against various parts of Karachi in a report, has started preparations for a recovery drive.

According to report, Rs. 2.45 billion are payable in North Karachi. Consumers of K-III line are required to pay 185 million rupees each month. “Only 18,400 consumers are paying water bills,” according to the report.

The water corporation receives Rs. 16.5 million from North Karachi. “Only nine percent water consumers of North Karachi are paying their bills,” report disclosed.

Overall, only 0.98 percent water bills being paid in the city. “The water corporation owes 41 billion rupees to Karachi’s water consumers,” the report said.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) was given corporation status in June with Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab as its head.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori signed a bill seeking municipal corporation status for Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

With approval of the KWSB Amendment Act the water and sewerage board turned into a corporation with Mayor Karachi its head.