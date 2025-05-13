Chief Engineer removed as water pipeline burst probe underway

KARACHI: Chief Engineer Water Trunk Main (WTM) Zafar Palijo has been relieved from his post as probe on 84-inch ruptured water pipeline has been underway.

Superintending Engineer Muhammad Ejaz has been entrusted for additional charge of the chief engineer.

The water corporation had constituted a three-member committee on April 30 to inquire into the water pipeline burst in Karachi that had disrupted water supply in several parts of the city.

The probe committee was given seven days to file its report, but the inquiry could not be completed even after 13 days.

A probe member has said that the committee’s members have been under pressure while inquiring into the matter. “Some officers are not cooperating with the probe,” member said.

The inquiry committee is comprises of DMD Planning, Superintending Engineer and the Executive Engineer.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) pipeline played havoc with the Karachi University premises as the vast area was flooded with water leaking from the 84-inch main that also entered the houses of teachers and other employees.

The leakage in main supply line added to water woes of residents in several parts of the city.

Despite the completion of the repair work on the ruptured line, water woes of the people across the city have yet to come to an end.