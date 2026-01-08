Karachi water disruption: THESE areas to face four-day supply halt

KARACHI: The Water Corporation has announced the temporary closure of the old Pipri Pumping Station in Karachi for maintenance work, a move that will affect water supply in several parts of the city, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson, the old Pipri Pumping Station in Karachi will remain shut for four days as maintenance activities are carried out. The work will continue from January 10 to January 13, during which water supply from the old facility in Karachi will remain suspended.

The Water Corporation clarified that while water supply from the old Pipri Pumping Station in Karachi will be temporarily halted, the new Pipri Pumping Station will continue to operate and supply water.

However, due to the shutdown, several areas of Karachi, including Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, and Model Town, will experience disruption in water supply during the maintenance period.

In addition, the Water Corporation stated that the Landhi and Sherpao hydrants in Karachi will also remain temporarily closed during the four-day maintenance work.

Residents of affected areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and store water in advance until the maintenance work is completed and normal supply is restored.

Earlier, K-Electric (KE) issued its Annual Transmission Network Maintenance Schedule for the necessary upkeep of its transmission network. These maintenance activities are planned during the winter months and remain critical to ensure the efficiency of high-voltage electrical equipment supplying reliable electricity to large-scale areas in Karachi.

Imran Rana, Spokesperson for KE, said, “This preventative maintenance shutdown of the utility’s network is undertaken regularly during winter months annually to ensure the upkeep of the infrastructure for a continued reliable power supply. Out of 74, about 14 grid stations in Karachi will be undergoing maintenance activities in December.

K-Electric will be making all possible efforts to provide electricity through alternative means during this maintenance activity.”